XENIA — Carolyn Sue (Newsome) Walton passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Ella Newsome and brother Bill Newsome. Also by husbands Gary Raymond Collins and Fred Walton. Sue is survived by her daughter, Tracy Collins Feliks, son-in-law, Todd Feliks, grandsons Connor and Collin Feliks, brother, Roger Newsome, sister, Brenda Lewis and brother-in-law, Harold Lewis. Nieces Linda Radenheimer and Laura Saylor. Nephews Jason and Todd Lewis, Joshua Newsome and Clayton Newsome.

Sue graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1963. She worked as a Service Manager for the Bendix Corporation and Brown and Sharp. She enjoyed her job taking her to live in new places establishing new offices in Charlotte NC, Seattle Washington and Southern California.

A memorial service to honor Carolyn's life will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385. A gathering for family and friends will be from 11:30AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia.