XENIA — Carrell E. "Mike" Cunningham, 81, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Hillsboro, and Tempe, AZ, went Home to be with his Savior Jesus on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Elmcroft of Xenia. He was born July 27, 1937, in Leesburg, Ohio, the son of W. Lester and Nina B. Riley Cunningham. He was a former member of Xenia Nazarene Church and Tempe Nazarene Church. He was a 1955 graduate of Hillsboro High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a former officer with the Hillsboro Police Department and was a deputy with the Greene County Sherriff's Department. He retired as captain of security at Chrysler (Dayton) in 1993. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Michelle Macero, Phoenix, AZ, and Carol Ann (Mike) Neeld, two granddaughters, Taylor Ann Neeld and Micah Carol Neeld, all of Xenia, a sister and brothers-in-law, Betty (Joe) Brant, Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Ray Sells, Myrtle Beach, SC, sister-in-law, Dorothy West, Mechanicburg, PA, by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and by many close friends. Mike was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball, and loved woodworking in his shop. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patsy Ann (Hibbs) Cunningham, on August 15, 2018, a brother, L. Eugene "Gene" Cunningham, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Janet (Ron) Kuusisto, and Joyce Sells, brother-in-law, Robert West, by a nephew, Rob Cunningham and by a niece, Alison Kuusisto Hottinger. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Saturday, June 29, at Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Southwest Ohio Chapter, 8050 Hosbrook Rd. Suite 314, Cincinnati, OH, 45236, Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to , in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.