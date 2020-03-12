Carrie Beth Bogan Dorn (1978 - 2020)
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jamestown Church of Christ
152 W. Washington St.
Jamestown, OH
View Map
Obituary
DAYTON — Carrie Beth Bogan Dorn, age 41, of Dayton, and formerly of Jamestown area, passed away March 5, 2020. She was born September 26, 1978 in Xenia. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bogan and her husband, Dave Horseman.

Carrie is survived by her mom, Carole Bogan; brother, Bryan Bogan; son: Gavin Gallion; daughter: Kaylie Gallion; nephew: Brice Bogan; niece: Laina Bogan; aunts: Joyce Grace and Rita (Rick) Mitchell; as well as numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held 3-5 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
