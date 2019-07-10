WILBERFORCE — Carrie Juanita Holland Rodriguez died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 3, 2019. Having lived to be 91 years, she was born in Tampa, Florida, where she lived until the age of 13. After her family relocated to Harlem, New York City, Carrie was introduced to contemporary dancing and swimming: both which became lifelong influences. After graduating from Washington Irving High School and Central State University (CSU), Carrie pursued a career in academia. She would proceed to teach Health and Physical Education at Wilberforce University for more than 20 years, where she attained Associate Professor status. Every student, who had the fortune to be taught by Carrie, will always remember her competitive nature. Moreover, they learned from her the value of attaining a formal education, possessing integrity and exuding confidence. Carrie was well ahead of present teachings on the mind, body, spirit connection; she taught to advance the understanding that physical fitness was connected not only to health benefits but also to intellectual and developmental benefits. While at CSU, Carrie met Gonzalo Rodriguez and they would share 44 years of married life, until his death in January 2000. To their union was born three children who were so very proud to have her as their mother: Gonzalo Rodriguez, Jr. M.D. (Lisa), Linda Rodriguez Wilson (Samuel) and the late Robert Rodriguez, Sr. Celebrating her life will be her grandchildren, Leticia Wilson of Corpus Christ, Texas, Demetrius Wilson of Xenia, Ohio, Robert Rodriguez, II of Dayton, Ohio, Angelo Rodriguez of Cincinnati, Ohio, Braeden Rodriguez of Hyde Park, Illinois and Rico Rodriguez of Cincinnati, Ohio. Carrie's sole surviving brother, Robert Holland, and she was preceded in death by their brothers Albert Holland, Jr., Laurence Holland and Jackson Holland. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Services will be held for Carrie J.H. Rodriguez at Holy Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1230 Wilberforce-Clifton Road, Wilberforce, Ohio. The Masonic Rituals 10:30am; 1:00pm Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony; 2:00pm the Celebration of Life Service. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to , Ohio www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations or the at www.donations.diabetes.org/donate in the name of Carrie J.H. Rodriguez. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.