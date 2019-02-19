SPRING VALLEY — Catherine "Cathy" DeWine, age 73, of Spring Valley, passed away Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at Harmony Health Center of Xenia. She was born February 21st, 1945 to Ruth (Fudge) and Donald Finlay. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459, with burial to follow at Spring Valley Cemetery in Spring Valley, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Brookdale Hospice Dayton, 2621 Dryden Rd #204, Moraine, OH 45439. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Cathy at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.