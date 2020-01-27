BEAVERCREEK — Catherine Fields, age 95 of Xenia, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence, born in Red Wine, KY to the late, Mattie and William Barker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny E Adkins and Logan Fields; sister, Pauline Barker, brothers, Cecil, Glen, Clyde, Orville, Ray and Junior Barker Catherine is survived by her children, Pat (Norm) Allen, Benny Scott (June) Adkins and Carolyn (Jim) Baudendistel; grandchildren, Shawn (Peggy) Allen, Rick (Lori) Allen, David (Lori) Adkins, Amy Anderson, Justin (Zira) Beard, Todd (Benjamin) Beard, Matthew (Susan) Beard, sisters, Irene Spidel, and Maxine Rodgers. Catherine enjoyed being a homemaker and was the rock that held the family together. Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday January 29,2020 at Burcham Tobias FH, 119 E Main Street, Fairborn with Rev. Mark Long officiating followed by her burial at Enon Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 – 12 (noon) on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.