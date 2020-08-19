WILMINGTON — Catherine Jean Minor Bradford passed away Wednesday, July 2, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born January 18, 1925 in Cincinnati, OH, and grew up in Wilmington, OH. Catherine, also known as Jean, was preceded in death by her husband, Delane Bradford and her parents, Albert and Hattie Crockett Minor. She is survived by Thomas Neil Cousins and family, and a host of other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 3 P.M. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, OH.