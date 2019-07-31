NEW CARLISLE — Cathy Lynne Kendig (Stamper), age 59 of New Carlisle, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 28, 2019. Born on November 19, 1959 as the daughter of Wiley and Ethel Stamper (Henson), Cathy was raised in Fairborn, Ohio and attended Park Hills High School. Upon graduation, Cathy went to Wright State University and earned a master's degree, which lead to an enjoyable career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Cathy reconnected with an acquaintance she had known in high school, and on May 8, 1992, Cathy married Kerry Kendig, son of Janet and Donald Kendig. Cathy and Kerry proudly had a daughter, Rachel Kendig, on June 18, 1995. Cathy took an early retirement to raise her daughter but found a new passion in substitute teaching and later teaching full time at Tecumseh High School when Rachel went to college.

Cathy was an active member of Victory Church, formerly Victory Temple, in Fairborn, Ohio. She regularly attended bible studies and Sunday services and served as a Sunday school teacher for a portion of her time at the church. Cathy was proud of and took special interest in her faith. Cathy enjoyed visiting her daughter, especially at University of Kentucky football games; spending time with family; and getting lost in the library in search of a good book. Cathy was a faithful friend and loving wife, sister, mother, and daughter. She positively impacted and blessed the lives around her.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Kerry Kendig; daughter, Rachel Kendig; mother, Ethel Stamper; mother- and father-in-law Donald and Janet Kendig; brothers Keith and Rick Stamper and their families; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wiley Stamper.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10AM at Victory Church, 2443 Valle Green Drive, Fairborn. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11AM, led by Pastor Derek Trenum. Burial will follow at the New Carlisle Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to or the . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.