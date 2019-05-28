XENIA — Celia Kay Martin, 75, of Xenia, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek. She was born July 15, 1943, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Harley Edward, Sr., and Hallie Mae Hall Mercer. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, and retired from J. C. Penney's in August 2005. She enjoyed feeding birds, squirrels, and even watching football. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly K. Bowen, step-daughter, Gina Marie (Bill) Hassan, all of Xenia, grandchildren, Janna Nicole Rogers and Austin Lewis Williamson, a sister, Dru Stollings, a brother, Tom (Sharon) Mercer, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ned L. Martin, on March 13, 2015, a son, John Daniel Rogers, sisters, Viola Darner and Juanita Curtis, and by a brother, Eddie Mercer. Kay will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Michael Hancock officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Church of the Nazarene, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.