XENIA — Robert (Chuck) Charles Abling 62, passed away August 2, 2019, He was born in Xenia, Oh Oct 29, 1956 to Paul L and Mary L (Chambliss) Abling. Chuck was preceded in death by his Father Paul L Abling, Stepfather Robert (Bob) Gillaugh, Sisters Paula K (Mike) Pemberton, Karen A (Terry) Sams, and his Nephew Terry (Matt) M Sams. Chuck is survived by His Love of 11yrs Cheryl Yankee, Mother Mary Gillaugh, Son Charles (Mike) (Nicole) Abling, Daughter Amanda Campbell, Sister Becky Brittingham, Step Sisters Rhonda (Keith) Christeson, Robin (Michael) Hargett, Step Brother David Gillaugh, Step Daughters Lorena (Donavan) Lowe, Crystal (Adam) Osman, and Amber Jackson. Grandchildren Gabe Campbell, Violet Campbell, Sarge Campbell, Autumn Abling; step-grandchildren, Alayna, Tristen, Maci, Dacota, Dylan, Dawson, Leighana; Nieces Mary (Ryan) Carlson, Bobby Jo (Scott) Stephens, Nephew Jeff Houser and several Great Neices and Nephews. Chuck never knew a stranger; his lifelong friends Danny, Tony and Frost are just a few of the many, many friends. The VFW of Xenia is hosting a Celebration of Life on August 17th, 2019 at 2:00, 850 W 2nd St, Xenia OH 45385. Contributions in memory of Chuck can be made to the Auxiliary VFW Post #2402, Xenia OH.