FAIRBORN — Charles C. Caskey, Sr. age 98 of Fairborn passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Trinity Community of Fairborn. Charles was born the son of Omer & Hannah (Adkins) Caskey on February 3, 1922 in West Liberty, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Eileen A. Caskey; granddaughter Laura Mae Jolly; sisters Brenda, & Kathleen; & brother Buford. Charles is survived by his daughter Sheila (James) Jolly of Fairborn; sons Terry Caskey of Fairborn, Charles C. (Marcella) Caskey, Jr. of Fairborn, & Tim (Gena) Caskey of Hillsdale, Indiana; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 6 great –great grandchild; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Charles was a member of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during World War II. After a career with General Motors, he was a long time employee of Burcham Funeral Home. Charles was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Victory Church of Fairborn. Charles was known around town for being a "sharp" dresser and never left home without his pants properly pressed and his shirt starched. Most of all Charles was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Friends may call on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10AM – 11AM at Victory Church 2443 Valle Greene Dr. Fairborn, Ohio 45324 with funeral services beginning at 11AM with Pastor Tim Walden & Pastor Derek Trenum Officiating. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church. Online condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
