FAIRBORN — Charles D. "Chuck" Jones, age 75 of Fairborn, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at LifeCare Hospitals of Dayton. He was born November 4, 1943 in Banner Elk, North Carolina to Hall and Edith (Horner) Jones. Chuck married Martha Sturdivant on October 8, 1966 at Walnut Baptist Church, Vance, Mississippi.

Chuck graduate from Aiken High School in 1961 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation. He proudly served his country as career Air Force, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, retiring in 1988. After retirement, Chuck achieved his Bachelors of Science degree from Park College and worked as a logistician for MTC at Wright Patterson AFB. He retired from MTC in 2004, serving his country for 45 years as an enlisted and a contractor employee. Chuck enjoyed bowling and fishing in his younger years and loved North Carolina Tar Heels basketball. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 52 and a half years, Martha; a son, S. Todd (Joann) Jones; a daughter, Wendy L. (Scott Whiddon) Jones; three grandchildren; Joshua and Ryan Jones and Sarah (Matt) Manuszak; a great grandson, Franklin Manuszak; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, David G. Jones; two brothers, Hall Jr. and Bobby Jones; and a sister, Patsy Soper.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation in Chuck's name to the .

