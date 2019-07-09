Charles E. Owney (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Owney.
Service Information
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424
(937)-235-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Northridge Freewill Baptist Church
4800 Payne Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FAIRBORN — Charles E. Owney, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Dayspring Healthcare & Rehab. He was born September 20, 1928 in Morgan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Dennie and Hester Owney. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Blanche Owney; siblings, Norman Oney, Herman Owney, Lavadus Pearl Owney Dingus; and nephew, Tyler Miller. Charles is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and very special friend, Orene Cable. Charles is a WWII veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. Throughout his life, he was a devoted Christian and Sunday school teacher. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 am at Northridge Freewill Baptist Church (4800 Payne Ave., Dayton, OH 45414). Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his wife. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.