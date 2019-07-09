FAIRBORN — Charles E. Owney, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Dayspring Healthcare & Rehab. He was born September 20, 1928 in Morgan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Dennie and Hester Owney. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Blanche Owney; siblings, Norman Oney, Herman Owney, Lavadus Pearl Owney Dingus; and nephew, Tyler Miller. Charles is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and very special friend, Orene Cable. Charles is a WWII veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. Throughout his life, he was a devoted Christian and Sunday school teacher. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 am at Northridge Freewill Baptist Church (4800 Payne Ave., Dayton, OH 45414). Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his wife. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.