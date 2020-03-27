CEDARVILLE — Charles Keith Sheridan, 81 years old, of Cedarville, entered his Savior's rest on March 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Keith was born August 29, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the only child of Marion Russell and Hazel Rosella (Brewer) Sheridan, who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his wife, Eva June (Moore) Sheridan, whom he married July 3, 1965, and his children, Sharon (Jerry) Flatter of Fairborn, Bart (Sandy) Sheridan of Cedarville, and Matt (Julie) Sheridan of Cedarville. He also leaves nine grandchildren: Wyatt Flatter, Luke (Brianna) Sheridan, Emily (Casey) Shaw, John-Keith (Naomi) Sheridan, Nathan (fiancée, Dalia) Sheridan, Abigail Sheridan, Noah Sheridan, Jonah Sheridan, & Eva Sheridan. During his final years, he enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Ruby Mae, Margaret Anna, Lilly Ann Sheridan, and soon-to-come Baby Shaw. He also is survived by numerous protégés in Ohio's auction and real estate industries.

Keith's father and mother moved the family in the early 1940s near his mother's hometown of Yellow Springs where the family farmed. Keith began his lifelong association with the Greene County 4-H program as a youth in 1948 and graduated from John Bryan High School in 1956. Following a year of studies at The Ohio State University, he returned home due to his father's ill health.

Before and after stints in the US Army and Army National Guard, he began a ten-year professional association with the DeWine Seed Company in Yellow Springs, eventually serving as a regional sales representative and traveling throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. In the mid-1960s, he held management positions with the Waynesville Farmer's Exchange and the Xenia Farmer's Exchange before purchasing the Cedarville Feed & Grain in 1969, a company he and June owned and operated before closing it following the 1978 harvest.

In 1973, he earned his Ohio Auctioneer's license and in 1978 his real estate sales license, cultivating a love of auctions that eventually spawned Keith Sheridan & Associates, a business that continues as a local and regional industry leader. In 1984, Keith obtained his real estate broker's license and he and June started their full service real estate and auction brokerage, continuing to represent clients throughout southwest Ohio. He sponsored numerous young auctioneers and mentored many others throughout the State of Ohio until the end of his life.

Keith was an enthusiastic and faithful community volunteer throughout the region and the State. He served in many capacities in the Greene County 4-H program, including club advisor, Junior Fair Sale Committee member and auctioneer, and calf scramble announcer. He participated extensively in his children's school activities, serving as Little League baseball coach and the "Voice of the Indians" for Cedarville High School football for nearly thirty years. He was also elected several times to serve as a local school board member through the 1980s. Keith was the original emcee for the DeWine Ice Cream Social and proudly served his friends for over forty years in that capacity.

Keith's extensive community involvement also included presidencies of the Cedarville Lions Club, Xenia Rotary Club, Greene County Agricultural Society (Fair Board), Ohio Auctioneers Association, the Ohio Fair Managers Association and membership in the Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge No. 421. His inductions into the Ohio Auctioneers and Ohio Fair Managers Associations' Halls of Fame honored his longtime success and service to those two industries. Governor George Voinovich appointed him to the Ohio Auction Commission in the 1990s. He was a faithful member of the Clifton United Presbyterian Church, serving for many years as an adult Sunday School teacher, deacon, and elder.

Keith loved people and often entertained clients, customers, friends, and large groups with his volume of life stories, many of which his family members could quote along with him. He never met a stranger and was bigger than life to his friends and acquaintances. He was the type of person who captivated a room and was a leader in all he did. He was a faithful and proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who took great pride in his family and who leaves a legacy of hard work, service, and love.

The family will observe a private family remembrance on Wednesday, April 1st, and will hold a public memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith's name to the Clifton United Presbyterian Church or to . Arrangements handled by McColaugh Funeral Home of Xenia, Ohio.