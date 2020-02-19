FAIRBORN — Charles L. Brown, 71, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton. He was born on September 21, 1948 in Dayton, to Charles Preston and Helen Jean Steward Brown. Charlie loved the Lord and his many Grandchildren. He worked as a truck driver for many years and enjoyed anything associated with trains, including train traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Brown; children, Allison Cantrell, Krista Carson (Josh); grandchildren: Alexa, Nikalus, Malachi Cantrell, Blake, Brett, Emma, Ella, Elaina, Eleah Carson; brother, Robert "Bob" Brown (Jennifer) and sister, Kathy Diane Gould (John).

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Preston and Helen Brown.

A celebration of life will take place Friday, February 28th 6pm at A House of Prayer 282 Stelton rd Xenia, Oh