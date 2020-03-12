Charles L. "Charlie" Shaw

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles L. "Charlie" Shaw.
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

XENIA — Charles L. "Charlie" Shaw, age 92, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Xenia Health and Rehab. He was one of 13 children born to Roy and Jesse Shaw. He grew up very poor, which instilled in him a remarkable work ethic and helped him to be successful in owning and operating his own plumbing company, Shaw Plumbing, for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all but 2 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Adkins) Shaw whom he married January 12, 1995; his children: Charles Shaw Jr., (Tamra); Cheryl Burns (John); Kay Cook (Jim) and Gail Bond (Bill); a step son: Lee Fultz; sisters: Ruth Chambliss and Betty Miller (Jim); 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. He will be buried at Middle Run Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.