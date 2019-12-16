OAKWOOD — Charline Schofield McNamee died peacefully on December 9, 2019, at Brookdale of Oakwood at the age of 87. She was the daughter of Charlie Ross and Ruby (Shipman) Schofield.

Charline was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She was a graduate of Sunset High School where she was a cheerleader and was on the volleyball team. She later moved to Houston, Texas where she lived for over 25 years. In Houston, she devoted herself to raising her children, involving herself as homeroom mom at school and team mom for children sports. While in Houston, she became a sports fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. She became the quintessential Yellow Rose of Texas. She also loved to be active with her family, whether by snow skiing, horseback riding, biking, or rollerblading.

She married Charles "Charlieâ" McNamee in April of 1983. After which her greatest joys were being a wife to Charlie and mother to all her and Charlie's children. She loved traveling with Charlie to see their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved having friends and family visit her and Charlie in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Charline will be lovingly remembered by her children, Melissa (John David) Lively, Reagan Burch, Michael (Cynthia) McNamee, Mark (Joy) McNamee, Kathleen McNamee, Charlie (Courtney) McNamee, and David McNamee; grandchildren, Amanda (JC) Kaufmann, Jeffrey (Alisa) Lively, Ryan Lively, Erin (George) Giles, Charles R. McNamee, Michael McNamee, Daniel McNamee, Charles H McNamee, Nolan McNamee, Abigail, Hillary (Ethan) Wahl, Patrick (Kate) McNamee, Garrett McNamee, Chelbie McNamee, Cody McNamee, and Sarah McNamee. Charline is further survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, her parents, and three sisters Jeannie, Nita, and Joyce. Charline will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Private Life Celebration Services will be held.

