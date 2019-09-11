GREENFIELD — Charlotte Ann Baxla, age 67, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on January 20, 1952 in Jamestown, Ohio the daughter of Simpson and Clara (Eversole) Reed.

Charlotte was a homemaker and former employee of Randall Textron in Wilmington. She was a member of Buckskin Community Church and in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary post 4736.

She is survived by her husband, Marion Russell Baxla II whom she married on July 4, 1999; four sons, Tom Donaldson of Beavercreek, Duston (Missie) Donaldson of Clarksville, Tony (Melissa) Donaldson of Xenia, Marion (Tyla) Baxla III of Greenfield; four daughters, Kim (Steve) Witham of Hillsboro, Lisa (Mike) Priser of Seaman, Nikki (Brian) Deubner of Greenville, Monica (Bradley) George of Greenfield; 24 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one sister, Reedi Whitacre of Xenia; one brother, Larry (Jean) Reed of Xenia; two sisters-in-law, Sue Reed and Betty Reed both of Xenia.

She was preceded in death by one son, Miles Baxla; two brothers, Tony Reed, JR Reed; one brother in-law, Skeet Whitacre; father, Simpson Reed; mother, Clara Wilhite; and stepfather, Dan Wilhite.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 13, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mark Current officiating. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday and 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Friday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com