FAIRBORN — Charma T. Whittridge, age 88 and lifelong resident of Fairborn, passed away Friday May 31, 2019 at the Elmcroft of Fairborn. She was born February 7, 1931 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Glenn and Emma L. (Shoemaker) Thomas. Charma was a proud 1949 graduate of Bath Consolidated School and was named Miss Venus of her graduating class. She earned her beautician's license and was the owner and operator of Fairborn Mobile Homes, Inc. for many years. Charma enjoyed spending time in Big Bay, Michigan and was instrumental in the development of Thomas Rock as a park after donating the land that was once owned by her family. She enjoyed traveling, flying, boating, and her place at Indian Lake; and even bought her first boat when she was 80 years old. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale T. Whittridge; and a son, Stephen T. Whittridge. Survivors include two sons, Richard "Rick" (Sherry) Whittridge of Fairborn, Dale Thomas, II "Tom" (fiancé, Terri Rothwell) Whittridge of Centerville; daughter-in-law, Sheri Whittridge of Beavercreek; four grandchildren, Dawn Lynn Whittridge, Rhett Thomas (Cindy) Whittridge, Jordan Thomas Whittridge, Dustin Taylor (Savannah) Whittridge; a great-grandson, Cory Kilburn; sister, Doris Deiter; two step-grandchildren; Garrett and Cameron Rothwell; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.