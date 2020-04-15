DAYTON — Christopher Carlos Pardue, age 47 of Dayton passed away April 11, 2020. He was born August 27, 1972 in Chillicothe OH. He loved his profession as a Horse Farrier. He was a member of the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church. He is survived by sons Christopher G, Ian G Pardue and Devon Hedger, father Robert C. Williams I and mother Ella (Jerry) Haggerty, grandmother Luella Williams, brother Robert C (Christie) Williams II, step-brothers Shane and Jeremy (Alissa) Haggerty, nephew Robert C (Britany) Williams III nieces Rinna, Emily Williams step nephews, Garret, Grant, Kasch and Kruz Haggerty, step nieces Abby and Layla Haggerty, great-nephews Liam and Milo Williams, and numerous Aunts Uncles and Cousins and the mother of his sons Sarah Webster. He was preceded in death by grandparents Geneva Pardue, Doug Williams and Mac Pardue. Due to the current Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be scheduled later.