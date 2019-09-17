FAIRBORN — Clarence Junior Barnes, age 72 of Fairborn, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 14, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1947 in Harlan, KY, the son of the late Alex and Vera (Rutherford) Barnes. Clarence was employed as a millwright at Southwestern Cement Company, now Fairborn Cement Company; retiring after 39 years of service. He served for many years as Assistant Pastor and then Pastor of the First Assemblies of God in Fairborn. An accomplished gospel musician, he performed along with family at many area churches and events. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Bob Smith. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Janet; a daughter, Sherry (Dave) Thompson of Dayton; three grandchildren, Cassie (Fest) Miles of Arizona, Courtney Smith of Fairborn, Cody (Heather) Smith of Fairborn; three great-grandchildren, Skyler, Ryan, and Kinsley; brother, Howard Barnes of Greenville, Ohio; two sisters, Elaine Harvey of Greenville, Mary Alice (Jack) Withrow of Greenville; two brothers-in-law, Randy Mixon, John (Kathy) Mixon; mother-in-law, Sharlene Mixon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. in the Belton Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, Pastor John Ward officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to -or- . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.