Claud O. Miracle

Guest Book
  • "Tom & Shirley"
    - Shirley Brock
Service Information
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH
45324
(937)-878-0711
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FAIRBORN — Claud O. Miracle, age 87, formerly of Fairborn, OH, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born March 17, 1932 in Balkan, KY to Mattie and Andy Miracle. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and grandson, Dustin R. Miracle. Claud is survived by his sons, Dean (Marilyn) Miracle and Jerry (Linda) Miracle; daughter, Judy A. Miracle; grandchildren, Melissa (Pete Walker) Morris and David Morris; great-grandchildren, Jordan Morris, Isabella Morris, Mika Josselyn, and Isadora Walker. His family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fairborn, OH   (937) 878-0711
funeral home direction icon