SPRING VALLEY — Cleo Gregg, age 82, of Spring Valley, passed away Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at River Oaks Assisted Living.

She was born October 6th, 1936 to Clarcie (Smith) and Otho Logan. She was employed as a clerk for Kmart for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Robert Gregg. Cleo is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald E Gregg; daughters Debra Gregg (Tim Wyatt) and Kim (Mark) Pricer; her grandchildren Brett Gregg, Nathan, Zack, and Jordan Pricer, and brother-in-law, David (Monica) Gregg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Cleo at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.