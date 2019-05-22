Cleo Gregg

Guest Book
  • "Cleo you were a strong and energetic woman. You always..."
    - Diane Schum
Service Information
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH
45305
(937)-848-6651
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPRING VALLEY — Cleo Gregg, age 82, of Spring Valley, passed away Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at River Oaks Assisted Living.

She was born October 6th, 1936 to Clarcie (Smith) and Otho Logan. She was employed as a clerk for Kmart for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Robert Gregg. Cleo is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald E Gregg; daughters Debra Gregg (Tim Wyatt) and Kim (Mark) Pricer; her grandchildren Brett Gregg, Nathan, Zack, and Jordan Pricer, and brother-in-law, David (Monica) Gregg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Cleo at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.