FAIRBORN — USAF (Ret.) Clifford L. Underwood, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Monday September 23, 2019. He was born December 4, 1928 in Fayetteville, West Virginia, the son of the late Gordon and Myrtle (Ratliff) Underwood. Cliff served his country in the U.S. Air Force and followed with employment in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after many years of service. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Fairborn. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet G. Underwood; a son, Clifford L. Underwood, Jr.; grandson, David Hill. He is survived a daughter, Bonnie Hill; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the The Gathering, 8911 Yankee St., Centerville, Ohio 45458, Pastor David Rudd officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. Private burial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.