XENIA — Craig Lawder Kennedy passed away Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at Medilodge of Holland, MI at the age of 98 years. He lived in the Kettering and Xenia area from 1953 to 2017. He was formerly married to Elizabeth Ruth Meek Anderson (deceased) of Springboro, OH. He was born August 29th, 1921 in Flint, MI. He was one of five children, his mother, Mabel Jean Lawder, New Paris, OH. His father Cecil Warren Kennedy, Central Lake, MI, a decorated Army serviceman. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene, Judith, and Josephine. Survived by one sister, Janice Cohen of Dayton, OH. He also leaves behind one son, Lawrence Kennedy (Susan Gibbs Witt) of Baldwin, MI, (Mary Kennedy), Ft. Myers, FL and three grandchildren, Lori Kennedy of Ft Myers, FL, Matt Kennedy of Punta Gorda, FL, Shawn Witt of Holt, MI, two great grandchildren, Chloe Kennedy of FL and Killian Witt of MI. Craig was a WW2 veteran, serving in the 5th US Army, Battery A, 173rd Field Artillery in N. Africa, and throughout Italy 1941-1945. He enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard at age 17, 1939, and was mustered into the regular Army in 1940. He was wounded in action in 1943 and received a Purple Heart and Three Bronze Stars. After the war Craig returned to the Dayton Area, Married Elizabeth and started a family working first at Miami Valley Hospital, Aeronca Aircraft, and then NCR. Craig retired from The NCR Corporation in 1983, then continuing employment at, Lofino's Grocery, Bordon's Dairy, and driving school buses for Greene Co. School System. Craig was a devout Christian man, dedicating his life to Christ in 1965. He spent every available hour in sharing the Gospel, teaching others about the Lord; especially children which he loved so dearly! He was a very giving man, always reaching out to the poor and downtrodden. Craig was a simple common man of little material wealth, but his riches will not be measured on earth but in Heaven. He will have a Special Place there with eternal peace and happiness. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23rd at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429, with the funeral service at 11:00 am. Internment will be at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Cemetery, Centerville, OH. Any donations or gifts can be to your preferred church in his honor or the Cancer Fund.