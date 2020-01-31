XENIA — Cynthia Kay "Cindy" Hawkins, age 60, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born November 20, 1959 in Xenia, the daughter of Earldean (Creel) and the late Volney Mercer.

In addition to her father, Cindy was preceded in death by her sister: Carol Belcher.

She is survived by her mother: Earldean Mercer; her soulmate and husband whom she married August 18, 1984: Clarence E. "Butch" Hawkins; brother: Volney (Lizza) Mercer Jr.; sister: Carla Davis; step son: Clarence Hawkins, Jr; many nieces and nephews that she loved; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Cindy had been a medical assistant at the Hillside Assisted Living Facility. She was a simple person who enjoyed being with her family and her dog, Scruffy.

A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Hillside Assisted Living Facility, 130 Rogers St., Xenia. All are welcome to come and celebrate Cindy's life with her family. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.