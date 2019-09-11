FAIRBORN — Dale Allen Grody, 54 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday September 4, 2019 with his family by his side at . Family will receive friends on Saturday September 14th from 3pm to 6pm at the Fairborn High School Auditorium with a celebration of life to follow. Services provided through Belton-Stroup Funeral Home and please wear blue, Dale's favorite color.

Dale was born November 27, 1964 to Richard and Jane Grody. He graduated from FHS in 1983 where he played basketball and baseball. He later met and married the love of his life, Kelley. They raised three wonderful kids, Brandon, Brooke, and Brent. Dale owned and operated Classic Lawn Care but spent most of his time running his kids to practice and games.

His favorite place to go was the beach. Some of his favorite things were the Dallas Cowboys, Ohio State football, UD Flyer Basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, fantasy sports and playing and watching golf. His favorite thing of all was his family and greatest role was when he became G-Dad to his four grandchildren; Carter, Mia, Bowen and Maxwell.

Dale is survived by his father, Richard Grody; mother, Jane Grody (Alder); wife, Kelley Grody (Kunkle); son, Brandon (Erin) Kunkle; daughter, Brooke (Anthony) Grody; son, Brent (Aly) Grody; sister, Carol (Greg) Piper; niece, Kristen (Gary) Hardin. In-Laws: mother, Jane (Charles) Clevenger; sister, Debbie Plummer; sister, Kimberly (Sammy) Zuppardo; brother Grant (Jenny) Kunkle; brother, Todd (Teresa) Clevenger; his 4 grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews.

He was welcomed home by his grandparents and many loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's name to at www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.