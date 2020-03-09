FAIRBORN —Brother Dan Smith, age 81 of Fairborn, went to be with the Lord on Friday March 6, 2020, and his wife of 57 years, Ruth, went to join him just 48 hours later. He was born January 13, 1939 in Sandy Hook, KY, the son of the late Floyd and Myrtle (Thornsbury) Smith.

Dan was employed with Local 18 Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator with Armco Steel, retiring in 1996 after over 25 years of service. After Brother Dan accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, he touched a countless number of lives through his preaching and talent of spreading the good news. Up until his health wouldn't allow, he served as Pastor of Faith Hill Church of God in Fairborn for several years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death a sister, Jewell Salyers; and four brothers, John, Cecil, Paul, and Joe Smith. His wife of 57 years, Ruth, took the Lord's hand when she heard him call and joined Dan in Paradise just two short days later. Survivors include two sons, Anthony (Cindy) Smith of Fairborn, Danny (Angie) Smith of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Brittney, Ashley, Brandon, Rodney, Amanda, Cassie; three sisters, Pauline Stapleton of Sandy Hook, KY, Suzanne (Rick) Hoover of Kettering, Judy (Ronnie) Keeton of Fairborn; two brothers, David (Jean) Smith of Pennsylvania, Mike (Beth) Smith of Sandy Hook, KY; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Too many to name individually, Brother Dan's family also would like to acknowledge the many longtime friends through church and in the community that Dan loved, and he knew loved him.

A funeral service for both Dan and Ruth will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastors Steve Wagoner and Tim Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. A joint burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.