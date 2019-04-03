XENIA — Darius Samuel Smart, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Saturday evening, March 30, 2019. Born in Zimmerman, OH, he was one of 13 children born to the late Darius S. Smart, Sr. and Nettie Irene (Harlow) Smart. Sam retired as a machinist from the Harrison Radiator division of General Motors after 43 years of service. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and could fix about anything. Later in life he took up wood carving and making knives. He was known by many and loved by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters. Survived by wife of 66 years, Mary E. (Steele) Smart; children Maggie Carole Gunder and husband Mike of Tipp City; Steve Smart and wife Vivian of Eaton, and Laura Francis and husband Stephen of Spring Valley; grandchildren Jason (Amber) Hammond and their children Emily, Kaylie and Leah; Jennifer Hammond and son Eli; Alaina Hammond; Michael (Krystle) Gunder and their children Ryan, Jayce, Emma and Alex; Darrel Smart and son Daxon; Justin (Ashley) Smart; Jessica (Enrique) Gomez and their children Alejandro and Natalia; Adam Holland and daughter Reagen; Courtney Alspaugh; Andrew (Laura) Francis; Erin (Brian) Blackaby and their children Aubree and Porter: sisters Wanda Miller of Las Vegas, NV and Linda Hall of AZ: brothers Warren (Sharon) Smart of Brookville; Robert (Carol Ann) Smart of Wilmington; and Joseph (Marsha) Smart of Jamestown: along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 1:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Lung or the s. www.rlcfc.com