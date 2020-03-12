Darrell Adams

JAMESTOWN — Darrell Adams 87, of Jamestown passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hospitality Nursing in Xenia, Ohio. He was born in Spring Valley, Ohio on September 21, 1932 to Clarence and Margaret (Lakes) Adams. He served in the United States Army.

He is survived by nephew and niece Doug Adams and Mary Wilson Adams of Saginaw, MI. Darrell is preceded in death by parents, Clarence Adams and Margaret (Lakes) Adams, Brother Charles Adams and Sister Juanita Chandler.

Graveside service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:00 Noon at Silvercreek II Cemetery.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
