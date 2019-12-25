NEW CARLISLE — Darrell G. Sparks, age 54 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday December 23, 2019. He was born April 28, 1965 in Marysville, Ohio, the son of Elmer "Buck" and Bonnie (Lewis) Sparks. Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Buck. He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons, Chris (Ally) Sparks, Jacob (Cassie) Sparks; granddaughter, Payton; two grandchildren on the way; mother, Bonnie Sparks, three siblings, Sherry (Shawn) Daniels, John Sparks, Penny Storms; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Kurt Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.