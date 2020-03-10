XENIA — David Allen Fawley, age 58, currently of Shawnee Lake area, and lifelong resident of Xenia, passed away early Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born January 25, 1962, the son of Leon and Alberta "Bertie" Ennis Fawley.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertie and numerous aunts and uncles.

David is survived by his father, Leon Fawley and his friend, June; his children: Erica (Kenneth) Cotterman of West Alexandria; Erin Fawley and Matthew Fawley (Kassandra Thomas), both of Jamestown; his girlfriend: Michele Kirk of Xenia; sisters: Sharon Fawley of Xenia; Jennifer Fannin of Columbus; Judi Remenyi of Powell; and Jacki (Rick) Kettering of Falcon, CO; an aunt: Rosemary Fawley; and grandchildren: Jack and Adaleigh Cotterman; as well as numerous cousins and many friends.

David was a purchasing manager with Frontier Technology, Inc. He was a 1980 graduate of Xenia High School, and remained very active with their athletics. He served as President of Club X Soccer; Xenia Soccer Club; and the Xenia High School Girls Soccer Team. He coached Xenia High's Swim Team for 11 years. He also volunteered on the Board of Directors at Pinecrest Swim Club; and served on the Board of the Dayton Raiders Swim Club. Dave was an athlete himself, being an avid softball and tennis player. He was part of the Greene County Fairgrounds Harness Racing Family, participating in various capacities with the horses.

Contributions may be made to the "V" Foundation for Cancer Research, Victory Over Cancer, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 14th at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia with Pastor James "Pete" Creamer officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM Friday at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.