URBANA — David E. Dennehy, 67 of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Arbors of Springfield.

He was born January 19, 1952 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Franklin E. and Hester L. (Taylor) Dennehy. David was a 1970 graduate of Xenia High School. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching all sports; especially the Florida Gators and the Cleveland Browns. David also enjoyed watching old westerns movies, Gunsmoke and Bonanza.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife loving wife, Mary E. (Strausbaugh) Dennehy; his loving sister, Vicki (Richard) Barley; his brother-in-law, John Strausbaugh; his nieces & nephews, Melissa Barley (Martin Ayers), Michael Barley, Marie (Mark) Atwood, Derek (Jeannine) Dennehy and Heather Dennehy; great nieces & nephews, Brittany (Kyle) Webb, Regan Atwood, Michelle and Kayla Barley, Kross, Isaac, Hailey, Deacon, Dominik, Ivan & Xavier Dennehy; great-great nieces & nephews, Ashlyn and Carter Fulton and Milah and Kyler Elliot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, Dana E. Dennehy and a great niece, Kiyah Dennehy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Faith Fellowship Church with Pastor Michael Maurice officiating. Friends may call from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 236 Bloomfield Ave, Urbana, OH 43078.

