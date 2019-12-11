SPRING VALLEY — David H. Gasaway age 80 of Spring Valley, Ohio, passed away December 6, 2019. He was born in Rodessa, Louisana on March 5, 1939 to the late Leo and Donna Gasaway.

David is survived by two daughters Sheila Spaulding, Michelle (Kevin) Johnson, three grandchildren Nicholas Spaulding, Ethan and Caleb Johnson, one sister Sharon Downing, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of many years Joanne Gasaway, grandson Christopher Jure', and his brother William Gasaway.

David was a U.S. Air Force Veteran after 8 years of service to his country. He was very religious and a trustworthy person. He was a very giving and caring person which somehow would get him into trouble time to time. He was a devoted husband to Joanne and he loved his "JoJo".

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Spring Valley United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at Spring Valley Cemetery. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.