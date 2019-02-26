Obituary Print David McGuire | Visit Guest Book

FAIRBORN — David E. McGuire passed away on January 25, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, after a battle with heart disease/aneurism. David was the youngest Son of the late John and Pricy McGuire, Fairborn, Ohio. He graduated in 1961 from Fairborn High School, served in the Navy, graduated in 1968 from Wright State University with a BS degree in Education, 1973 from Wright State with a MS in Education (Major of personnel counseling). David was the first recipient of a Masters degree from WSU, courtesy of the GI bill. David was a former teacher/counselor at Fairborn High School for many years before moving West to start a new life. He spent time in Spokane, Washington and Anchorage, Alaska working in counseling. After retirement, he summered at his lake house in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho and wintered in Yuma, Arizona. David was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers: Jim, Jack and Ronald, Sister Diana Rondel and his Brother-in-law William Beck. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary J. McGuire and three children: Daughter Mary Ann Steinbrenner (Jochen) and her Sons Luca and Liam, of Colorado. Son Matthew McGuire (Summer) and his daughter Maddeline, of Yellow Springs, Oh. Son John McGuire and his Daughter Charlie Jean, of Colorado. He is also survived by his Sisters: Mary Beck, of Florida, Geraldine Chadrick (Everett), of Fairborn, Janet Miller (Jim), of Yellow Springs and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. David is also survived by many childhood friends including Ronald Beverly. Fred Buschmeyer, former High School Administrator, used to say David was a great student counselor. Due to the fact when David was in school he was called into the office quite a few times himself. This gave David "first hand" knowledge of the guidance his own students needed! David loved his family dearly and enjoyed his family visits on many trips he and his wife Mary experienced across the United States. A memorial service will be planned later this year. Donations in David's memory can be made to the Fairborn Senior Center where his Mother Pricy was quite active or the .

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.