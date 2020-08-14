1/1
David N. Lantz Jr.
YELLOW SPRINGS — USAF SMSgt. (Ret.) David N. Lantz, Jr., age 90 of Yellow Springs, passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020. He was born December 16, 1929 in Wesleyville, PA, the son of the late David N. Sr. and Rose (Brown) Lantz. David served his country in the US Air Force during Korea and Vietnam, retiring at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant; and followed with employment in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after over 42 years of combined federal service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Orville, Robert, and Carl; and a sister, Helen Nerthling. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Janet; a son, David of Chicago; two daughters, Nora Suppers of Pennsylvania, Margie Wallace of Colorado; a grandson, Evan; and two great-granddaughters, Elissa and Anna. A private graveside service with military honors will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
