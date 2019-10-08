FAIRBORN — David O. Lower, age 80 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born July 22, 1939 in Springfield, OH to Roy and Elizabeth (Crabbe) Lower. Dave was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and his brother, Mark Lower. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Lower; his son, Jeff Lower and wife Catherine of West Chester, OH; his daughter, Julie Brewer of Salt Lake City, UT; and his four grandchildren, Melissa Schmidt, Columbus, Ohio, James Lower, Dayton, Ohio, Robert Williams and Alex Williams, Salt Lake City.

Dave will be greatly missed by his family and friends, as well as his fellow Northwestern High School alumni, University of Cincinnati graduates, Southwestern Portland Cement retirees and his golf and fishing buddies. Dave graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1962 with a degree in Civil Engineering and went on to have a successful 35+ year career with Southwestern Portland Cement, beginning as an engineer at the downtown Fairborn cement plant and progressing to Vice President and General Manager.

David retired in 1999. Aside from spending his time as a member of many boards and committees, including Wright State University Foundation Board, Fairborn Planning Board and Fairborn City Council, Dave was an active member of the Enon United Methodist Church. Dave spent as much time as he could doing the things that brought him the most joy: traveling, golfing, fishing, woodworking and spending time with Janice and his family and friends.

The family will receive friends (Today) Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., Pastor Jan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Enon United Methodist Church -or- . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.