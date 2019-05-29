Debbie Ann Phillips

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Ann Phillips.
Service Information
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH
45324
(937)-878-0711
Obituary
Send Flowers

FAIRBORN — Debbie Ann Phillips, age 60 of Fairborn, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents, James and Ithel Elliott; and sisters, Patty Sue and Vicki. Debbie is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Larry (Misty), Jason (Amber), Jamie (Gaby), Tyler; grandchildren, Carson, Mason, Hayden, Lilly; brothers, Jim Elliott and Tom Elliott as well as special friends, Charlotte, Jewel and Cindy. A visitation will be held from 12pm until 1pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main Street Fairborn, OH. In lieu of flowers, Debbie requested that you bring a written memory to share with her family. Burial will follow the visitation in Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fairborn, OH   (937) 878-0711
funeral home direction icon