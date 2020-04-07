XENIA — Deborah Ann Carabin, age 70, of Xenia, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at . She was born November 20, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Jack and Ida (Glascoe) Doherty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Mae Redrick. She is survived by her children: Matthew (Brenda) Carabin of Huber Heights; and Melissa (Jared) Ptaszkiewicz of Middletown; 6 grandchildren; and brothers: Dean (Cindy) Doherty of WI; David (Lori) Doherty of Xenia and Daniel (Gaye) Doherty of Jamestown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Xenia High School and majored in English at Wright State University, receiving her Bachelors Degree. She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, where she proudly sang in the choir. Due to medical reasons, she retired at age 69 from Greene County Job and Family Services, a job she loved and especially enjoyed being with her work family. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being postponed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Brigid Cemetery in the future. Please watch for additional information as to when these services will be held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)