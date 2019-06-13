JAMESTOWN — The leader of the pack is cruising her Olds down the golden streets of heaven. Deb passed away peacefully at home on June 11th after a long illness with diabetes and chronic heart issues. She was the first precious bundle of John "Roger" and Joyce (Ballentine) Haughey, born on August 4, 1954 in Xenia, Ohio.

Deb is survived by her mother Joyce (Ballentine) Haughey; her lifelong love of 26 years, Robert Pitsch, son Scott (Julie) Nippert, daughter Stephanie (Bryon) Burton; Sisters Julia (Terry) Bartlett and Dody (Ron King) Haughey; brother John (Lori) Haughey; step-son Chris (Laurie) Pitsch, step-daughters Missy (Jeff) Smith and Amy (Mike) Hoffrogge; grandchildren: Clay, Cameron & Chad Nippert, Sierra & Derek Burton, Alexis French, Megan Hoffrogge, Alex, Brayden, Carissa & Elizabeth Pitsch; great-grandchildren: Nikolai, Samuel & Wyatt Partin, Ava Znamenace, Lucas Lehman; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to her father John "Roger" Haughey, Deb joins her step-son Sean Nippert and grandson Anthony Michael Hughes-Nippert in heaven.

Deb was a proud Northwestern Warrior as well as a member of the JVS Cosmetology crew of '72. She made everyone beautiful at various salons around town for over 30 years and then helped keep everyone's valuables safe at Bullskins Storage until her retirement. Deb was a proud co-owner of DRD Rabbitry and loved all types of animals. She was dedicated to a head of clearer thinking, a heart of greater loyalty, hands to larger service, health to better living for her club, her community, her country and her world over her many years with Clark County 4-H.

The family would like to express a great appreciation to the nurses at for the great care that they gave to Deb. If you would like to honor Deb's memory, the family asks that you consider donations to .

Deb's family would love to hear your stories and memories at her visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9am – 11am at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, OH. Funeral celebration officiated by Fr. John MacQuarre will be immediately following.

Condolences may be made to www.powerskell.com.