XENIA — Delilah Jean Sesslar, age 58, of Xenia, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Harmony Health and Rehab. She was born in Noblesville, Indiana, the daughter of Boyd and Florence Hatton Ritchie.

She had been employed in the bakery department at Groceryland.

She is survived by husband: Timothy L. Sesslar, whom she married March 25, 1987; a sister: Donna Emery of Elyria, OH and a brother: Boyd Ritchie of Dayton.

Services will be held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.)