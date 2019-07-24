FAIRBORN — Delphia Stanfill, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 23, 2019. She was born July 17, 1929 in Whitley Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jerry and Mossie (Davenport) Shelley. Delphia was employed as a Cafeteria Manager with the Fairborn City Schools, retiring after 30 years of service; and followed with employment as a Walmart greeter, which she really enjoyed. She was a member of the Fairborn Senior Center; and enjoyed cooking and crocheting. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stanfill; and ten brothers and sisters. Delphia is survived by five children, Jerry (Incha) Stanfill of Enon, Bo (Pam) Stanfill of New Carlisle, Beverly (James) Blankenship of Kettering, Vickie Phillips of Fairborn, JC (Joann) Higgins of West Milton; nine grandchildren, Brandy (Rana) Stanfill-Hobbs of New York, Aubrey (Scott) Armstrong of Missouri, Kerin Dillon of Texas, Beau David (Brandie) Stanfill of Fairborn, Kristi (Gunther) Schwartz of Michigan, Emily Blankenship of Oxford, Heather Blankenship of Dayton, Michelle (James) Rechtorovic of Beavercreek, Jason Phillips of Fairborn, thirteen great-grandchildren; good friends, Iona Murray, Anna Robbins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.