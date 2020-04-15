XENIA — Dennis G. "Denny" Morrow, 75, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Legacy Village Assisted Living. He was born May 12, 1944, Bedford, Indiana, the son of Carl W. and Mary E. Hawkins Morrow. He was a 1962 graduate of Xenia High School. He is survived by his two daughters, Krista (David) Schnecker, and Dena (Greg) Gruber, grandchildren, Alex Gruber, Michaela Gruber, David Schnecker, and Emma Schnecker, great-grandchildren, Austin Vinion, Maliry Gruber, Waylin Quigley, Gage Gruber, and Harper Quigley, a brother, Dr. John (Mary Jo) Morrow, Bonita Springs, FL, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Donald "Tut" (Millie) Osborne, John Osborne, Phyllis "Sis" (Danny) Miller, and C. Kay (Ed) Haines, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife, Sharon Lee "Muggs" Morrow, on February 20, 2019, a sister, Sharon McConnaha, a brother, Carl V. Morrow, and by a sister-in-law, Barbara Osborne. Denny will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. (Memorial services will be held at future date). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.