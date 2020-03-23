SPRINGFIELD — Denver "Josh" Mason, age 86, of Springfield, OH, went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Good Shepherd Village Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Fanny Mason; sisters, Nancy Gilliam and Bessie Mason and brothers, Landon, Perry, Clyde, Dave and Denvil Mason. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dora Mason; daughters, Tammy (Gary) Yowler and Brenda Mason; son, Denver (Cindy) Mason; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) South, Holly Yowler Riggle, Megan and Emmy Mason and Ricardo, Dalila, Marel and Alba Gavarrete and great-grandchildren, Alexander and Abigail South, Russell Riggle, Joshua, Liliana, Jenny and Alex Gavarrete and Cailee, Lexie and Sammie Reyes. Denver loved farming, gardening and his animals. He also enjoyed listening to Bluegrass and Gospel music, watching westerns on MeTV and spending time with his beloved family. He was a good Christian who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Xenia Church of Christ, 444 Country Club Drive, Xenia, OH 45385 with burial to immediately follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Visitation will be from 12pm until the time of service at church on Thursday. The family requests no flowers or memorial contributions be sent. Online condolences may be sent to the family a www.tobiasfuneralhome.com