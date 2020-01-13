JAMESTOWN — Dessie May Goble, age 92, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away on January 09, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 13, 1927 in Greene County, Ohio to Harold and Helen Garringer Glass. She was a graduate of Silvercreek Township High School. She and her husband, Bill, owned and operated a gas station and general store in Xenia for many years. She managed the gas station and general store while he went to his day job in Yellow Springs. They worked from 6:00 A.M until 9:00 P.M. every day of the week during this time. In 1974, they sold the store and moved to the Shawnee Hills Lake subdivision, where she focused on being a stay at home mom. Shortly after, she started working as a gatekeeper at the beach during the summers, where she worked for many years. She worked at the beach until the age of 80. She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her garden, doing Sudoku, working puzzles, cooking, baking and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great grandchildren.

Dessie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, who died in 2000 and her sisters, Ruth Anna Williams, Mary Ellen Daugherty, Helen Watson and her brother, Oscar Ray Glass.

Survivors include her children: Vickie Mick, Ronald Goble, Doris (Dennis) Evers, Ed Goble; grandchildren: Angie (Tim) Jackson, Kim (Jeff) Bell, Amy Stultz (Scott), Jonathan Goble, Lindsay (Scott) Slone, Kelsay (Steven) Heathco ; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her siblings: Edith Burgess, Carl Glass and Norma (Harold) Harlan. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral service will be held Monday January 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, where friends may call from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville, Ohio.

Donations may be made to: Hospice of Miami Valley

Condolences to Dessie's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com