XENIA — Dessie Mae Muterspaw, 98, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ohio's . She was born November 8, 1920, in Bighill, Kentucky, the daughter of John Henry and Della Shear Baker. She retired from the OSSO Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, the father of her children, Everett H. Muterspaw, on July 8, 1978, a foster child, Jackie Baker, a sister, Ruby Newman, seven brothers, William Wesley "Jack" Baker, Roy Lee Baker, Amos Baker, Millard Baker, John Henry Banker, Jr., Earl Baker and Raymond Baker, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wren (Gay) Muterspaw, Howard Muterspaw, Edith Randall, and Helen Livesay. She is survived by a daughter, Ina Ayres, two sons, Donald Keith Muterspaw and Wayne (Jane) Muterspaw, all of Xenia, a foster child, Gerald Baker, Lexington, KY, a grandson, Eric (Carrie) Muterspaw, two great-grandchildren, Erica (Justin) Vanderpohl and Taylor Muterspaw, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Sanders, Joy Muterspaw, and Ralph (Carol) Muterspaw, by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. Dessie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, April 3, at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, Xenia, with Rev. Harold Horton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.