BEAVERCREEK — Diane L. Davis Gillaugh, 59 of Xenia passed away June 11, 2019. She was born June 12, 1959 in Xenia, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Junior Oscar and Mary Jean Davis and a brother Thomas Dean Davis. Survivors include her husband David N. Gillaugh, daughter Alyssa (Ashley) Ahern, son Joshua (Jessica) Gillaugh, "grandsons" Mario and Rolando, sister Patty (Kenny) Jones, nephews Bret Jones, Jared (Natalie) Jones and great nephew Carson. Condolences may be left for the family at NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from June 14 to June 15, 2019
