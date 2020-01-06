FAIRBORN — Diona F. Hall, age 71 of Fairborn, passed away January 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born August 17, 1948 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lenval and Goldie (Stevens) Lewis. She was employed with the Fairborn City Schools, retiring after 41 years of service. Diona enjoyed garage sales, crocheting, and especially spending time with family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Georgia Howard and Bonnie Lewis. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Samuel; five children, Keith Hall, Sammy Hall, Jimmy (Rachel) Hall, Ricky (Heather) Hall, Dustin (Jennifer) Hall; seven grandchildren, Briston, Brandon, Savannah, Izzy, Khloe, Autumn; niece, Chrystal (Dan) Pierce; extended family, Kimberly Wells, Shawn Wells, Dillon Wells, Gary (Deanna) Howard. A funeral service will be held on Monday January 6, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Dr. Stuart Snow. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.