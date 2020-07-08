XENIA — Dolores Ann Caplinger (Beatty) died peacefully at home on July 1, 2020 in Xenia Ohio at the age of 61. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Delmar & Jeanette Caplinger of Xenia, Ohio. Dolores is survived by her son Antony Wayne Tolle II, of Xenia, Ohio, her brother Russell (Martha) Caplinger, of Wilmington, Ohio, brother Rick Caplinger of Urbana Ohio, sister Shirley (Jerry) Henderson of Xenia Ohio, sister Linda (Will) Perdue of Waynesville Ohio, brother Randy Caplinger of Jamestown Ohio, sister Connie Caplinger Xenia Ohio. Dolores was born on June 10th 1959 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Delmar & Jeanette Caplinger of Xenia, Ohio. Dolores graduated from Greeneview High School in 1978. A cremation was scheduled for July 7, 2020 at Lusain Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio. Flowers and condolences may sent to her son T.J. at 389 ½ Lake St. Xenia, Ohio 45385.