XENIA — Don R. Coates, age 82 of Nancy, Kentucky passed away on Friday February 28, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Coates was born on October 15, 1937 in Xenia, Ohio to the late Ralph and Margaret Gill Coates. Don's hobbies included swimming and making his own home movies and music. He retired from Vernay Laboratories in Xenia, Ohio and was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ralph "Wick" Coates. Don leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Doris Coates; daughter, Melinda Elaine (Larry) Fletcher of Nancy, Kentucky; grandchildren, Shawn ( fiancé Josephine Eid) Fletcher of Beaver Creek, Ohio and Shane Fletcher (Stephanie) of Nancy, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Hayden Fletcher, Jayce Fletcher, Navaeha Daris, Natalya Daris, and life-friends, Ron and Mary Cantrell. He will missed greatly by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Burial will be in the Southern Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Don R. Coates.